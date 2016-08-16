LPD hosts active shooter training for city employees

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department conducted two classes on August 16 aimed at teaching city employees how to act in an active shooter situation.

The city hosted two active shooter training classes today. Both classes were full allowing close to 300 city employees to sit in. The class was aimed at making sure employees knew how to act in an active shooter situation.

Jim Russell, assistant city manager, says he wants to make sure his employees can identify when a situation is occurring and can protect themselves.

“Active shooting training provides our employees with the skills they need to identify when a volatile situation can occur and to identify what to do and where to go to protect themselves,” said Russell.



They would like to make sure their employees are prepared for the worst and believe being proactive will help them in the long run.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.