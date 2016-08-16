Chase leads to arrest in Lawton, elementary school put on lock d - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Chase leads to arrest in Lawton, elementary school put on lock down as a precaution

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Dustin Hicks (Source Lawton Police Department) Dustin Hicks (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Just before 8:00 a.m. on August 16, Lawton Police Traffic Units at Southeast Gore Boulevard and Cache Creek waived over a Nissan Altima for speeding. While officers were walking up to the vehicle and before making contact with the driver, the vehicle took off.

The vehicle turned into the Garden Village neighborhood. The vehicle was located within minutes at a residence in the 2300 block of Garden Lane. Officers made contact with the occupants of the residence who stated that the vehicle did not belong there.

 Officers then tracked footprints that went to the field and creek in the backyard. A man was found in the creek in neck-high water. The man was identified as 35-year-old Dustin Hicks of Fletcher. A check ran on Hicks found him to have felony warrants out of Muskogee and Grady counties, along with having one felony warrant and misdemeanor warrant out of Comanche County. Hicks was taken into custody and transported to the city jail where he was booked on the warrants along with resisting a police officer.

Pioneer Park Elementary School was put on lockdown for precautionary measures while officers searched for the suspects.  Pioneer Elementary was notified of the suspect in custody and was taken off lockdown.

This case is still being actively investigated at this time.

