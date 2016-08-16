Car accident on 82nd Street sends five to the hospital - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Car accident on 82nd Street sends five to the hospital

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Traffic on Southwest 82nd street was backed up for nearly a mile on August 16 after a two-vehicle accident off of Baseline Road.

Officials say the driver of a pickup truck was trying to make an improper turn onto Southwest 82nd street, which caused them to slam into an SUV that was turning on Baseline Road around 2:30 p.m.

Five people were injured including the driver of the truck and four people in the SUV. They were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was blocked for about 20 minutes as officials worked to clear the road.

