OK Forestry Service fighting 1300 acre fire

DAVIS, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Forestry Service says a massive wildfire burning in the Arbuckle Mountains is growing.

As of Tuesday night, the Honey Creek Fire just south of Turner Falls spanned 1300 acres. An Oklahoma National Guard Blackhawk arrived Tuesday afternoon and was working to cool the fire ahead of OFS bull dozers and engine crews. Additional firefighters and equipment have been ordered as the fire continues to burn in very rugged terrain.

All campgrounds at Turner Falls have been evacuated.