House destroyed in fire

House destroyed in fire

CACHE, OK (KSWO) - Firefighters were on scene Tuesday night, monitoring hot spots where an afternoon fire ignited, destroying a home in Cache and charring around 40 acres.

Cache Fire Chief Dale Winham says one of his firefighters was at the fire station when he looked up and saw smoke. Seconds later, their alarms sounded---alerting them to a structure fire on North Quanah Road. The home was engulfed when firefighters arrived and quickly spread across dry pasture. Several departments were called to assist.

A nearby railroad track also caught fire. It was inspected for damage and given the all clear.

No injuries were reported.

While the cause of the fire has not been determined, firefighters noted several downed power lines just west of the home.

