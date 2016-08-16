Duncan looking to end playoff drought in 2016

DUNCAN, Okla (KSWO) - It's been four years since Duncan has made an appearance in the playoffs. It's a streak they're ready to snap.

The Demons return a host play-makers on offense, including one of the most dynamic players in Class 5A, running back Trenton Bell. Now in his third year as a starter, Bell has become a player the Demons are counting on to make plays and to provide leadership.

“He's developed more vocally than he has any other way. And that's what I like about him most. He's not a rah-rah guy, but at the same time, he's a guy that will speak his mind when needed,” said Duncan coach Craig Benson. “Then he's just got that side of him that he's got great natural ability. Having rushed for 2500 yards over the last two years and over 25 touchdowns, he's got great game experience.”

Those numbers have given Bell some notoriety statewide. But according to Benson, number 28 is just scratching the surface of how good he can be.

He has got a lot of publication you know because of what he's done in the past. But we're counting on him to do bigger things. He's capable of doing bigger things. So we're hopeful we can create some opportunities for him,” Benson said.

“I think I’ve grown a great amount just working my way up to my senior year,” Bell said. “Just my speed, my strength, I’ve been hitting the weight room all summer.”

Bell will be sharing the backfield with a new quarterback for the third year in a row. Junior Coby Kirkland takes over the offense after seeing limited time in 2015.

“Luke (Ring) graduating this year opens the door for Coby to show what his skills are. He made one appearance last year in a varsity game against Del City. He drove us down for a touchdown with about three minutes to go before half,” Benson said. “He’s very smart. He won't get us beat. He does the right things. He’s good leader, everything you want in a quarterback. You know he's really done some good things this preseason.”

“Coby, he's really athletic being so young. But he has a good arm, good speed and good size on him,” said Bell.

Leading the way for Kirkland and Bell will be an offensive line that returns a trio of experienced starters.

“Charles Ajjarapu, JW Morrow and Brendan Waller are all three returning starters. That gives us a chance to get ahead in the learning curve and then bring two others along,” Benson said. “You know we'd like to be able to play about seven kids up front because some are going to play both ways.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Demons are short on experience, but not on ability.

“Well the strength is our athleticism we feel like. But at the same time, we lost some really good players last year. You know Hunter Kelly and Nathan Clark and some guys that were really good anchors for us that were three-year starters are going to be tough to replace,” said Benson. “But we feel like with the youth that we've got, we're really talented.”

Duncan will get a head start on the 2016 season. They'll travel to Sapulpa for a Zero Week game on August 26th.

