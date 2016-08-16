State Senate candidates debate in Frederick

FREDERICK, OK_(KSWO)

Chris Kidd of Waurika and Toni Hasenbeck of Elgin answered questions from the crowd regarding what they plan to do if elected, and highlighting their differences. Hasenbeck pointed to her professional background, and hopes that experience will help her serve the district well at the State Capitol.

"I think I've had a tremendous amount of life experience and work experience, that’s varied from being a school librarian to being a business owner. And every day, I have to put myself into other people's shoes to get through my day, and make sure that I'm doing the right thing for them," Hasenbeck said.



Kidd also touted his professional experience as an educator and a rancher, and believes his most recent role with the Oklahoma Farm Bureau makes him especially suited to meet the needs of the rural residents of the district.

"I represented the rights of farmers and ranchers, private property rights, and all rural Oklahomans, and that's what we do at Oklahoma Farm Bureau, is we represent farmers and ranchers and fight for rural Oklahoma to preserve our way of life," Kidd said.



They are running to replace Don Barrington of Lawton, who was ineligible to run for re-election because of term limits. The runoff is next Tuesday. The winner will face Democrat Perry Brinegar of Empire City in the November general election.