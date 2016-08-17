Man stabbed in mobile home park

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A man was stabbed and rushed to a Lawton hospital overnight.

It happened around 11 Tuesday night, in the Golden Rule Estate mobile home park, just north of East Gore Boulevard across from Apache Casino.

Right now, it's still not clear what led to the stabbing, but Lawton Police tell us the victim is expected to survive.

LPD also says, they have a person of interest in custody.

Two trailer homes are being listed as crime scenes.

We'll have more as the story develops.

