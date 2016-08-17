Railroad crossings in Grady County slated for renovations - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Railroad crossings in Grady County slated for renovations

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
RUSHING SPRINGS, OK (KSWO) – Rep. David Perryman announced August 17 that several railroad crossings in Grady County have been approved for upgrades and are slated for renovations. The 10 sites are near Minco, Chickasha, Norge, Pocasset and Rush Springs.

The statewide program is being financed with $75 million generated from the sale two years ago of the 97.5-mile Sooner Sub rail line between Midwest City and Sapulpa, three years of federal railroad safety funds and the railroad companies.

“I am pleased that we are able to reinvest these railroad funds back into rail safety in Grady County,” said Perryman.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) has allocated $100 million to renovate approximately 300 rail crossings based on the federal ranking of rail crossings, including factors such as condition, accident data, traffic counts and regional needs. More than $2.5 million will be spent to renovate the Grady County railroad crossings.

The 10 sites approved or planned for upgrades include:

  • Signal and surface improvements on the Union Pacific crossing at U.S. 81 in Chickasha in the industrial park on the north side of town. The $434,850 project includes installation of cantilever-mounted flashing signals, gate arms that will lower to deter and prevent traffic from entering the crossing as a train approaches and a 48-foot concrete crossing surface.
  • Signal and surface improvements on the Union Pacific crossing at east/west Grady County Road 1280 south of Pocasset. The state Transportation Commission approved a $363,221 improvement plan to include installation of pedestal-mounted flashing signals with gate arms, a 32-foot concrete crossing surface and some roadway resurfacing.
  • Signal and surface improvements on the UP crossing at Grady County Road 1220/Harold Road south of Minco. The $332,019 project will include installation of pedestal-mounted flashing signals with gate arms and a 32-foot concrete crossing surface.
  • Improvements to the UP crossing at Giles Road/Grady County Road 1290 south of Pocasset. That $329,131 project will feature the installation of pedestal-mounted flashing signals with gate arms and a 32-foot concrete crossing surface.
  • Improvement of the Union Pacific crossing at Arapaho Street in Rush Springs. That $272,948 project is to include installation of pedestal-mounted flashing signals with gate arms.
  • Signal and surface improvements at the Stillwater Central Railroad crossing at S.H. 92 near Norge. That $321,397 project will include installation of pedestal-mounted flashing lights with gate arms and a 72-foot concrete crossing surface.
  • Signal and surface improvements on the Stillwater Central Railroad crossings at Idaho Avenue and Iowa Avenue in Chickasha are among the improvement projects planned but not yet authorized for installation.

