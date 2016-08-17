New details about Hicks, evading arrest that forced Lawton school to lock down temporarily

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Just before 8:00 a.m. on August 16, police pulled over a Nissan Altima for traveling more than eighty miles-per-hour on Laurie Tatum Road from East Gore Boulevard.

It started as a normal traffic stop at Southeast Gore Boulevard and Cache Creek. The driver pulled over, but as the officer walked up to the car, he took off.

After a short pursuit, officers found the vehicle abandoned in the Garden Village neighborhood at the corner of Village Drive and Garden Lane. Police located footprints leading to the field east of the neighborhood. A white man wearing a black shirt, later identified as Dustin Hicks, was seen running east through the field.

At this time, a white Volvo traveling east on Northeast Rogers Lane pulled over on the side of the road just east of Northeast Cache Creek. Hicks ran towards the white vehicle but then decided to hide in the grass as the officers exited their vehicle. As they approached, Hicks stood up and attempted to run yet again.

Officers called for Hicks to show his hands and get on the ground. Hicks, however, refused and continued to run south further into the field. They found the Hicks hiding in neck-deep water in a nearby creek.

Hicks was placed under arrest for several felony warrants in Muskogee County, Grady County and Comanche County as well as resisting a police officer. He was transported to the Lawton Police Department.

The two individuals from the white Volvo which stopped on the shoulder of the road were identified as Brad Hightower and Earl Hicks. They at first claimed the vehicle had broken down. Police were able to verify that Earl Hicks was the father of Dustin Hicks and he was here to pick him up. Earl Hicks claims he did not know his son was running from officers.

An open air sniff was conducted by a K9 officer and a marijuana cigarette was found on top of the center console.

Earl Hicks and Brad Hightower were placed under arrest for possession of marijuana and transported to the Lawton City Jail.

