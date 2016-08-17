Man robbed, hospitalized following attack at Lawton EZGO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – On August 2, just after 2:00 a.m., a robbery was reported at the EZGO located at 2802 Northwest Sheridan Road.

A man stated that while he was outside waiting for his friends, a female suspect began taking his beer and placing it into a pickup truck with three black male suspects.

When he tried to retrieve his beer from the truck the four suspects attacked him and broke his phone. The man had to be treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.