Lawton's Quality Inn robbed at gunpoint

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The Quality Inn at 3110 Northwest Cache Road in Lawton was robbed at gunpoint on August 9.

Two guests were caught smoking in a non-smoking room. Upon checkout, the front desk and advised the males that they had violated the rental agreement by smoking in the non-smoking room and would not receive the cash deposit back.

A short argument ensued. The suspect became increasingly more aggressive and agitated and repeatedly demanded the cash be returned. The clerk refused. The suspect then asked again for the money to be handed over and moved the right side of his shirt to the side while making the demand to reveal a black semi-automatic handgun tucked into his waistband.

The clerk took this as a non-verbal threat of violence and put the cash deposit on the counter and backed away slowly.

The argument continued a little longer, the suspect then took the cash deposit from the counter and fled westbound on foot from Quality Inn.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

