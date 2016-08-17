Lawton road closure

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Beginning tomorrow Thursday, August 18, the north and southbound lanes at Northwest 4th Street, from Northwest Arlington Avenue to West Gore Boulevard in Lawton will be closed for repair until Friday, August 19, weather permitting.
