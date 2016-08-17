Colleges, Military eager to recruit OK Students @ 3rd Annual College Fair at Metro Tech

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Almost 60 exhibitors from several states will participate in the 3rd annual College Fair on August 27 from 9:00 a.m. to noon in the Business Conference Center at Metro Technology Center, 1900 Springlake Drive in Oklahoma City.

Exhibitors will include numerous institutions of higher education from Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee and New York, said state Rep. Mike Shelton. The schools will include Vanderbilt University, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Grambling State University, Tulane University, North Texas State University, the University of Kansas, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, OU, OSU, and 28 other public and private institutions of higher education in Oklahoma, as well as Mathnasium of North Oklahoma City, the Community Action Agency, and Metro Technology Centers. Exhibitors also will include the Guthrie Job Corps, the U.S. Army and the Oklahoma Army National Guard, and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Youth Program.

The purpose of the event is to show local middle and high-school students that a successful career is attainable, affordable, and should be a part of their career plan.

“Our goal is to create a career plan for every student who walks through the door, whether they are ready for college today or in a couple of years, or those ready to earn a professional licensing degree from Metro Tech. We want our students to move toward whatever career path they think will make them successful,” Shelton said.

Shelton says you can never begin planning too early for your children’s collegiate options. That’s why middle-school students are urged to attend the college fair, to increase their outlook and to help them gain an idea of what their potential choices are.

Several breakout sessions are planned where experts will discuss various topics: how to apply for college, test-taking skills, how to apply for scholarships and other financial aid, how students can attend college tuition-free with an Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship, and “discovering your path”.

