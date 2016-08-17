Lawton man sent to hospital following car accident - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton man sent to hospital following car accident

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – On August 17, an afternoon crash on Northwest 4th street and Columbia Avenue involving a truck sent a man to the hospital.

Around 2:45 p.m., officials say the truck failed to yield and T-boned the car, forcing it onto the grass.

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life in order to pull the driver from the car. He was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the truck was unharmed.

