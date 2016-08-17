Leslie Powell Gallery presents Micheal Jones, Arni Anderson

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery is opening two new art exhibitions on Saturday, September 10.

“My Wildest Dreams”, by Micheal W. Jones of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, is a collection of recent water media paintings. Mr. Jones believes that art is a primal function of man’s intellect. Ideally, art should be an instinctual force. However, art has fallen prey to man’s need to categorize for the sake of making sense of what he doesn’t understand. This show represents the artist’s endeavor to create art instinctually without unnecessary labels.

Mr. Jones quickly earned a Master’s Degree and later studied with notable figures of contemporary watercolor, such as Robert E. Wood. He has exhibited in well-known juried national shows from Los Angeles to New York. A set of his mezzotints is in the State Museum of Yekaterinberg, Russia. He serves as a professor of studio art at RSU while continuing to produce his best work.

“The Spirits of Oklahoma Heritage”, by Arni Anderson of Edmond, Oklahoma, was inspired by the artist’s adventures around the state. Mr. Anderson met, and interviewed, numerous great Native American artists whose portraits are included in this show. These artists also inspired other pieces that will also be present.

Mr. Anderson has lived and worked in public education in Edmond for the past 40 years. He continues to conduct workshops and demonstrations and continues to teach art privately. His works are included in collections in many states and in several foreign countries. Mr. Anderson is the recipient of over 450 awards and honors in major competitions.

Both shows will open with a reception on Saturday, September 10, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. The exhibitions will be on display until Friday, October 28.

The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery is a non-profit organization whose mission is to celebrate and promote the arts in the Lawton community as well as Southwestern Oklahoma. More information can be found at the gallery’s website, www.lpgallery.org, and its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lpartgallery.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.