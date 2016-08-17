Leslie Powell Gallery presents Micheal Jones, Arni Anderson - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Leslie Powell Gallery presents Micheal Jones, Arni Anderson

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Leslie Powell Gallery) (Source Leslie Powell Gallery)
(Source Leslie Powell Gallery) (Source Leslie Powell Gallery)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery is opening two new art exhibitions on Saturday, September 10.

“My Wildest Dreams”, by Micheal W. Jones of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, is a collection of recent water media paintings. Mr. Jones believes that art is a primal function of man’s intellect. Ideally, art should be an instinctual force. However, art has fallen prey to man’s need to categorize for the sake of making sense of what he doesn’t understand. This show represents the artist’s endeavor to create art instinctually without unnecessary labels.

Mr. Jones quickly earned a Master’s Degree and later studied with notable figures of contemporary watercolor, such as Robert E. Wood. He has exhibited in well-known juried national shows from Los Angeles to New York. A set of his mezzotints is in the State Museum of Yekaterinberg, Russia. He serves as a professor of studio art at RSU while continuing to produce his best work.

“The Spirits of Oklahoma Heritage”, by Arni Anderson of Edmond, Oklahoma, was inspired by the artist’s adventures around the state. Mr. Anderson met, and interviewed, numerous great Native American artists whose portraits are included in this show. These artists also inspired other pieces that will also be present.

Mr. Anderson has lived and worked in public education in Edmond for the past 40 years. He continues to conduct workshops and demonstrations and continues to teach art privately. His works are included in collections in many states and in several foreign countries. Mr. Anderson is the recipient of over 450 awards and honors in major competitions.

Both shows will open with a reception on Saturday, September 10, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. The exhibitions will be on display until Friday, October 28.

The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery is a non-profit organization whose mission is to celebrate and promote the arts in the Lawton community as well as Southwestern Oklahoma. More information can be found at the gallery’s website, www.lpgallery.org, and its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lpartgallery.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly