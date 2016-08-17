Lawton business is searching for stolen trailer

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A business is looking for answers after being hit by thieves last week.

Affordable Plumbing, Heating and Air released this surveillance video from the burglary. It shows an SUV backing up to the business just before 2:30 a.m. on August 11. Two men get out and use bolt cutters to break through a lock.

They hook up a $4,700 dump truck trailer then drive away. The owner of the business hopes someone will recognize them and turn them in.

If you know who they are, you're encouraged to call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3270.

