Arbuckle Mountains wildfire triples in size in 24 hours

DAVIS, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Forestry officials say the wildfire burning in the Arbuckle Mountains has tripled in size in twenty-four hours.

The Honey Creek Fire has grown to 3300 acres. Two Oklahoma National Guard helicopters are currently being coordinated with OFS crews to construct a fire line on east side of the fire. Numerous local fire departments are on scene providing assistance.

The fire is estimated to be 20 percent contained. Turner Falls park is no longer under an evacuation. The park and a large wind farm are the major locations threatened by the fire.

