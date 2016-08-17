Crews fixing roads destroyed by heat - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Crews fixing roads destroyed by heat

Crews working on Lee Blvd. (Source KSWO) Crews working on Lee Blvd. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A summer's worth of high temperatures is taking its toll on roads all across Lawton.

Each year, high temperatures cause roads around town to buckle, as the heat causes the concrete to expand. Crews are working this week on Lee Boulevard in a three-block stretch between Southwest 4th and 6th Streets. Crews have to go in, dig all of the cracked concrete out and pour new concrete down in all of these roads before topping them off with asphalt to make them smooth to drive on.

Right now the construction has the road down to one lane going each way which has slowed things down substantially. City of Lawton Street and Traffic Control Superintendent Cliff Haggenmiller said some people around town probably don't think twice about the road construction and how meaningful it can be to those in the community.

"It's very important, this can be a safety hazard if it's not taken care of immediately,” Haggenmiller said. “They can grow quite large around town if we don't take care of them right away and if you think of all the concrete streets we have around town you can imagine how big of a problem that could be."

In one area on Lee Boulevard, the street has buckled but has not yet been fixed. Crews are working on the road about 20 feet away from there, where they have already begun cutting the rebar and digging out all of the concrete. Next, they will pour new concrete and have a fresh road, before finally putting about 2 inches of asphalt on top to ensure a smooth ride. Haggenmiller said naturally, that is all a lot of work.
 
"It's quite hard on the employees as you can imagine, we try to keep them hydrated and take breaks whenever they need but it's a dangerous job,” Haggenmiller said. “But they've been doing it for quite a while and we try to make sure they have all the safety items they need to stay cool."

Haggenmiller said on top of the actual work they are doing, the crews have to deal with an added danger brought on by the public.
 
"One of the hardest things about these jobs is the traffic control,” Haggenmiller said. “We have some people who will speed through here and as you can see it's very dangerous, our equipment and our employees are working rather closely to active traffic lanes."

Haggenmiller said that could very easily lead to serious injuries for both the workers and the drivers.

"Fortunately, we haven't experienced that yet,” Haggenmiller said. “But again, we just need to remind the public just to make sure when you're going through a work zone, take it easy and watch out."

Once the crews finish on Lee Boulevard, they will move on to areas in the 34-hundred block of Cache road and around 40th and Gore to fix the buckled roads there.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly