Police: Stabbing victim not cooperating

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Police say the victim of an overnight stabbing on August 16 is not cooperating.

The victim was stabbed once in the chest at the Golden Rule Estates trailer park, just north of East Gore Boulevard around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Just hours earlier police were called to the same location for a dispute between two neighbors, but when they arrived no one was there.

The victim remains hospitalized tonight.

