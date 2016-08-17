Expectations are higher at Cache after breakthrough 2015 campaign

CACHE, Okla (KSWO) - Last season, Cache reached a level of success not seen in 25 years. The Bulldogs won eight games and hosted a playoff game. It was short lived though, as they lost a close game to Harrah, ending their season in the first round.

“You just hope to keep the momentum and use last year as a motivating factor,” said John Herbert. “It was a great year for us, but it wasn't by coincidence. That senior class worked really hard and we were really proud of the way they led that group of men and had a great season. Obviously it didn't end the way we wanted it to. We'd like to win every game. But I hope we keep that motivation and that momentum to carry on what those guys started.”

“We've been working hard and just showing up every day with a different mindset that we're going to go do something this year,” said senior Kaieem Caesar. “We just want to go deep in the playoffs, maybe go to state and just win state and put Cache on the map right now.”

Cache ran a two quarterback system last season and Coach Herbert has no intention of changing that. Problem is he will have to replace both quarterbacks Terrance Young and Matt Seratte, who were part of that talented senior class.

But Cache did get an influx of new talent with a couple of move-ins, Jayden Garcia and Jair Thomas, who have caught the eye of Coach Herbert. The duo figures to share most of the snaps at quarterback this coming season.

“They're both great leaders. They're both great kids. They do a really good job in practice of learning the system. Coach Pogi has been really impressed with both of those guys,” Herbert said. “The good leadership qualities go a long way, especially when you're running them in and out. They've got to be able to command the huddle. Command the line of scrimmage at different situations and different times of the games. And they've done that. We really like the situation we're in at quarterback right now.”

Cache will be a little less experienced on the front line in 2016. The Bulldogs lose quite a bit of talent on the offensive line, including both offensive tackles. However, Coach Herbert feels his coaching staff has these players moving in the right direction to open things up not only for the new quarterbacks, but also a talented backfield led by Senior Maurice Dowell.

I've been happy with the way they've been working. Coach Madden has been working hard with Josh Poahway, Taylor Webster, and Nick Flores. And those guys have been stepping up at the offensive tackle position,” Herbert said. “We’ve got a couple guards back from last year, Nick Gunnarschja and Derek Komahcheet. That's an important part. Having two guys back to help make calls, help have confidence on the offensive line. We're looking at Taylor Cullins as our center.”

“I feel like we've developed good since last year. We had a good running back last year, Trystan Slinker, but we learned from him took some stuff,” Dowell said. “We have good linemen. As long as they get the blocks and we get the path, we can do a lot of things.”

Cache will start its journey back to the playoffs in Week Zero against Lone Grove.

