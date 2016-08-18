Vernon Police are looking for shooting suspects in Lawton, Wichi - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Vernon Police are looking for shooting suspects in Lawton, Wichita Falls

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Christopher Owens (Source Vernon Police Department) Christopher Owens (Source Vernon Police Department)
Shaylom Markale Richardson (Source Vernon Police Department) Shaylom Markale Richardson (Source Vernon Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Vernon Police Department is looking to locate and arrest two people who may be in the Wichita Falls or Lawton area.

Vernon Police Department has warrants for the following persons in relation to an aggravated assault that occurred on July 5 and a retaliation charge that occurred on July 6. These individuals are involved in a case where 1 victim was shot in the neck area and is currently a quadriplegic.

Christopher Lamont Owens is a twenty-two-year-old black man. Owens has friends in Wichita Falls and the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Owens currently has 9 outstanding warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon from Wilbarger County.

Shaylom Markale Richardson is a thirty-year-old black man.

Pleases contact your local police department, Vernon Police Department at 940-553-3311 or Vernon Crime Stoppers 940-552-5011.

