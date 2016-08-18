MedWatch- The Mako Robotic Arm-Assisted Joint Replacement System

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has new technology that will make surgeries more precise for doctors. The Mako Robotic Arm-Assisted Joint Replacement system allows orthopedic surgeons to perform total hip and partial knee replacements with the assistance of the robotic arm.



CCMH is the only hospital in Southwest Oklahoma to offer this technology. This is an innovative, minimally invasive technology that allows doctors to customize partial knee and total hip replacements for each patient. CCMH Doctor Clint Kirk says it can help just about anyone, young and old.



"This technology is for patients in their 70's and 80's, as well as, patients in their 30's and 40's especially if they've had an arthroscopic examination and they've been told that they do have arthritis and they're still hurting they can have this 30-minute procedure and get back to the activities that they enjoy doing," said Dr. Kirk.



Dr. Kirk says the robot does not make decisions on its own but instead increases safety and accuracy. With this technology, Dr. Kirk can map out the surgery before he ever makes an incision with the robot guiding him step by step. While Dr. Kirk controls the robotic arm, he is limited as to what he can do once surgery gets underway. The robot doesn't allow him to move beyond the area previously mapped out to ensure accuracy.



"The precision of the Mako is precise within tenths of millimeters and one degree of accuracy for knee and HIP replacement," said Dr. Kirk.



Dr. Kirk says with the use of this technology the incisions made on the patients are smaller, the recovery time is almost cut in half and it's usually an outpatient surgery.



Dr. Kirk says by the end of this year or early next year, the system will be available to assist in total knee replacement surgeries. If you'd like more information about the system, CCMH is holding a Lunch and Learn on August 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 in the afternoon. The cost is $5. You can reserve your seat by calling 580- 585-5406.

