Greyhounds seized in Comanche Co. animal cruelty case are up for adoption

BIXBY, OK (KSWO) – We have an update on the forty malnourished greyhounds that were rescued from Faxon covered with ticks, fleas, and with little or no shelter. These animals were removed from their home after Comanche County deputies were called to investigate; Three dogs were found dead, the others visibly malnourished, covered in parasites, and left with filthy water.

The owner, Michael Shaw, was arrested and faces charges of cruelty and neglect. The animals were taken in by a Tulsa humane society, where they were treated. They are now looking for new homes.

The Humane Society of Tulsa said the greyhounds are going to be up for adoption starting August 18. The dogs are at the Bixby emergency shelter located at 13290 South 80th East Avenue. The adoption fee is $120 which includes microchipping.

The emergency shelter will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for donations to keep the temporary facility open on a permanent basis.

