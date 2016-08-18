Greyhounds seized in Comanche Co. animal cruelty case are up for - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Greyhounds seized in Comanche Co. animal cruelty case are up for adoption

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KWTV) (Source KWTV)

BIXBY, OK (KSWO) – We have an update on the forty malnourished greyhounds that were rescued from Faxon covered with ticks, fleas, and with little or no shelter. These animals were removed from their home after Comanche County deputies were called to investigate; Three dogs were found dead, the others visibly malnourished, covered in parasites, and left with filthy water.

The owner, Michael Shaw, was arrested and faces charges of cruelty and neglect. The animals were taken in by a Tulsa humane society, where they were treated. They are now looking for new homes.

The Humane Society of Tulsa said the greyhounds are going to be up for adoption starting August 18. The dogs are at the Bixby emergency shelter located at 13290 South 80th East Avenue. The adoption fee is $120 which includes microchipping.

The emergency shelter will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.  The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for donations to keep the temporary facility open on a permanent basis.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly