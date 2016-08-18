Early voting kicks off for the August 23 run-off primary election

OK (KSWO) – Early voting kicked off today for the August 23 run-off primary election.

Avoid the lines on election day by heading to the polls early. You can vote at your county election board from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on August 18 and 19. Polls will also be open on August 20 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

If you would like more information on who's running, to view a sample ballot or to find out where your polling local is, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.