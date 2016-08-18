Weekday weddings save newly-weds money

(CNN) - A small but growing number of couples are saying "I do" on Thursdays. According to The Knot, nearly 6% of couples got married on Thursday last year. That's up from 4.3% in 2014.

The average cost of a wedding in the USA is nearly $33,000. That number can be significantly higher in some cities.

Simply changing the wedding date from traditional weekend dates, can bring considerable savings to couples.