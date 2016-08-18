Five arrested during LPD "knock and talk"

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -On August 18, just before 10:00 a.m., Lawton police conducted a “knock and talk” on the 1000 block of Northwest 16th Street following several complaints.

Gary Jackson, a resident, was home at the time and invited officers inside where several other individuals were found.

Jackson was issued arrest and summons and ordered to appear in court for disorderly house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Four other people were also arrested at the residence. Frank Crowley was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Rachel Keahbone was arrested on a Comanche County warrant. Howard L Smith was arrested on a Comanche County warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jacquelyn Clinkscales received an arrest and summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and was ordered to appear in court.

Charges should be presented to the District Attorney’s Office on August 19. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

