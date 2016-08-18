Fort Sill hosts Women's Equality Day luncheon - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fort Sill hosts Women's Equality Day luncheon

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Today is Women's Equality Day, a day that not only commemorates the passage of the 19th amendment ensuring women's right to vote but also reminds us of the continuing strides women make towards equality.

To celebrate this day, Fort Sill's Installation Equal Opportunity Office held a special luncheon focusing on just how far women have come.

LTC Toni Rieke, the Commander of the 100th Brigade Support Battalion 75th Field Artillery Brigade, was invited to speak at the event.  She highlighted the advances women have made from the very start of the women's equality movement back in the early 1800's.

“I think the 19th amendment started in the civilian sector and went on to open opportunities for the military and I think bring that in and showing that co-ops and our partnership to show how we have to work together as one team to accomplish anything," said LTC Rieke.

Since the passage of the 19th amendment on August 26 1920, women have been given permanent status in the military, elected into office, allowed to serve on juries, and we've seen female astronauts.

