TX DPS finds 44lbs of heroin, worth $5.6 million

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KSWO) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized over 44 pounds of heroin after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Potter County on August 16. 

At approximately 4:13 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 1995 BMW passenger car traveling east on IH-40 near Amarillo, for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered several cellophane and tape-wrapped packages of heroin located inside a false compartment behind the rear seat. The heroin is worth approximately $5.6 million.

The driver, Joe Laura-Meridia, 31, and passenger, Jose Morales-Rittinger, 31, both of Mexico, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Albuquerque to Chicago.

