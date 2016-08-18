OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Two Oklahoma educators have received big honors. Derald Glover has been named Oklahoma’s 2016 Superintendent of the Year and Janet Dunlop has been named the 2016 Oklahoma Assistant Superintendent/Central Office Administrator of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators.

Derald Glover Named 2016 Oklahoma Superintendent of the Year

Derald Glover, Superintendent of Fort Gibson Public Schools, has been named the 2016 Oklahoma Superintendent of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA). He is also eligible to apply for the AASA National Superintendent of the Year as Oklahoma’s representative.

“Mr. Glover is an educator who works tirelessly for his district, inspires, motivates and communicates effectively with his staff, students, and community, and continually demonstrates leadership for learning not only for his district but also for himself professionally,” stated Dr. Pam Deering, OASA Executive Director.

A selection committee chose Mr. Glover to receive this award based upon his successful experiences in the top administration position; a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education; the ability to motivate and inspire people, support and recognize others; professional and personal growth; the ability to speak for education; and contributions to educational administration. Finalists for the award must also be active participants in local, state, and national professional organizations.

Glover is a proven leader in a wide variety of school functions and comfortable with all responsibilities accompanying administration, including finance, school construction, curriculum reform, extra-curricular activities, staff, and public relations. His strengths include motivation, enthusiasm, and a commitment to hard work.

“I value the great job being done in our public schools and I am blessed to work in a great school system with tremendous educators. I am humbled and honored to be selected for this award and to represent so many great Oklahoma public school leaders,” Mr. Glover stated.

Mr. Glover comes from a family of educators; his father and grandfather were both superintendents. They instilled in him a love for public education and the people who have chosen to make it their career.

Mr. Glover began serving as the Superintendent of Fort Gibson Public Schools in 2005, following five years as the Superintendent of Bristow Public Schools. He began his career at Bristow in 1985 as a Coach and went on to be the District’s Athletic Director, Alternative Education Director, Head of Mathematics Curriculum, and the High School Assistant Principal. He left Bristow to become the Assistant Director at Central Technology Center in Drumright, only to return a year later as the Superintendent.

Glover is actively involved in the Association of Christian Administrators (ACA). This group joins together to not only pray for schools and one another but to also guide Christian administrators to respect the constitution while living in their faith. He has found that they don’t have to verbalize their faith, just to model it: peace, love, joy, patience, self-control, faithfulness, gentleness, kindness, and goodness.

In 2015, the Oklahoma Schools Advisory Council named him “Outstanding Administrator in Oklahoma”. In 2013, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Girls’ Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and in 2006, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Fame. He has been an OASA District Superintendent of the Year in 2005, 2009, and 2016.

Janet Dunlop Named 2016 Oklahoma Assistant Superintendent/Central Office Administrator of the Year

Dr. Janet Dunlop, Associate Superintendent of Broken Arrow Public Schools, has been named the 2016 Oklahoma Assistant Superintendent/Central Office Administrator of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA).

“Dr. Dunlop is a stellar representative of education professionals who work as a team to support their school districts at the central office level. Her expertise in curriculum and assessment are recognized statewide. She has a deep-rooted belief or mantra, created with her Broken Arrow team, that guides all that they do: 100% Literacy, Engagement, and Graduation,” stated Dr. Pam Deering, OASA Executive Director.

A selection committee chose Dr. Dunlop based upon her successful experiences in a top administration position; a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education; the ability to motivate and inspire people, support and recognize others; professional and personal growth; the ability to speak for education; and contributions to educational administration.

“I could not be more honored or humbled to be selected as the 2016 State Assistant Superintendent of the Year. The last few years have been so difficult for educators, students, and parents. We have fought tirelessly for our students and teachers to be placed first instead of last, and it is in tough times like this that I truly appreciate our selfless colleagues. My fellow district and Oklahoma administrators are honestly some of the most selfless people I’ve had the honor to know. When students need, they give. When parents and community need, they give. When other districts and our state need, they give. We all rise by lifting others. It’s just what we do as Oklahoma educators. I think that is why representing our state is such an honor because I know the caliber of people who serve nearly 690,000 students across the state… By getting involved and speaking up for our children, I have faith that we will find a way to do what is best for the students of Oklahoma,” Dr. Dunlop stated.

Dunlop has been a public school administrator for the past nine years, serving as an assistant principal, principal, curriculum director, chief academic officer, assistant superintendent, and now, associate superintendent. Through this experience, she has learned that while the job is to be a leader, true leadership means having a servant’s heart towards students, parents, teachers, community, and the state.

Both will be recognized by their colleagues with the highest awards presented each year during the annual OSSBA/CCOSA Conference in Oklahoma City later this month.

The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators is under the umbrella of the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration. CCOSA is an incorporated, non-profit organization serving over 2800 superintendents, assistant superintendents, principals, special education directors, and central office administrators.

