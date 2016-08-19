Employee steals hydrocodone pills from Lawton nursing home resident

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – On August 18, 20-year-old Shondra Wells, an employee of Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Lawton, was arrested after being suspected of stealing 117 hydrocodone pills from a resident of the home.

Officers arrived at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, 1700 Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard, just after 9:00 a.m. in response to a call about the theft of a controlled dangerous substance. The director of nursing stated that 117 10mg hydrocodone/norco blister packs had gone missing from a resident’s bag.

The nursing staff suspected Wells was taking prescription medication. Staff had previously overheard Wells make statements about stealing the hydrocodone from a medical cart. When officers searched Wells’ purse, the pills were found.

Wells was placed under arrest for CDS theft and transported her to the Lawton City Jail.

