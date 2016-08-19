Employee steals hydrocodone pills from Lawton nursing home resid - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Employee steals hydrocodone pills from Lawton nursing home resident

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Shondra Wells (Source Lawton Police Department) Shondra Wells (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – On August 18, 20-year-old Shondra Wells, an employee of Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Lawton, was arrested after being suspected of stealing 117 hydrocodone pills from a resident of the home.

Officers arrived at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, 1700 Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard, just after 9:00 a.m. in response to a call about the theft of a controlled dangerous substance. The director of nursing stated that 117 10mg hydrocodone/norco blister packs had gone missing from a resident’s bag.

The nursing staff suspected Wells was taking prescription medication. Staff had previously overheard Wells make statements about stealing the hydrocodone from a medical cart. When officers searched Wells’ purse, the pills were found.

Wells was placed under arrest for CDS theft and transported her to the Lawton City Jail.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

