House fire in Altus breaks out with family still inside

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - A family in Altus is safe after their house caught fire while they were inside on August 18.

The family called 911 when the fire broke out at their home in the 300 block of South Spurgeon Street in Altus.

When Altus Fire showed up, they said heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house.

All of the residents that were inside, were able to get out without injury.

The home is severely damaged. Firefighters estimate the damage covers about 70% of the home. Investigators were still looking into how the fire started.

