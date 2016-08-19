UPDATE: LPD knock & talk leads to the arrest of 5 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: LPD knock & talk leads to the arrest of 5

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Frank Crowley (Source Lawton Police Department) Frank Crowley (Source Lawton Police Department)
Howard Smith (Source Lawton Police Department) Howard Smith (Source Lawton Police Department)
Rachel Keahbone (Source Lawton Police Department) Rachel Keahbone (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – We have new information about a Lawton Police Department knock and talk on August 18 that resulted in the arrest of five people. LPD received numerous complaints about possible narcotic use at a home located on the 1000 block of Northwest 16th Street.

Gary Jackson answered the door for officers. Four other individuals were found sleeping on the living room floor. Jackson was unable to identify the other people inside of the residence because he claims to rent rooms out and allows people to stay in the house.

Jackson admitted that he and many of the other residences use narcotics. Jackson invited officers into the home. At this time, numerous CDS paraphernalia items including baggies with methamphetamine residue, syringes, straws and a glass pipe with meth residue were all in plain view of officers.

Jackson rented a back bedroom to Jaquelyn Clinkscales. A syringe was found in Clinkscales pocket.

On a table in the room rented to Frank Crowley were seven baggies weighing approximately 0.2 grams a piece, a straw and a digital scale. A bag of syringes was found in Clinkscales’ front pocket.

Another resident, Howard Smith III, had a felony warrant out of Comanche County for failure to appear for an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge. A bag of syringes was also found in Smith’s pocket.

Jackson is to appear in court on charges of possession of CDS paraphernalia and a disorderly house. Crowley was placed under arrest for possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of CDS paraphernalia. Smith III was arrested for the warrant and possession of CDS paraphernalia. Rachel Keahbone was arrested on a Comanche County warrant.

