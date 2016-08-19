TX DPS seized 33lbs of marijuana

AMARILLO, TX (KSWO) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 33 pounds of marijuana on August 17 following a traffic stop in Carson County.

At 1:00 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander traveling east on IH-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. A DPS canine unit alerted and the trooper discovered several vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside two large suitcases. The drugs are valued at approximately $200,000.

The driver, Richard Crawford, and passenger, Gregory Cooper, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. The drugs allegedly were being transported from California back to Tennessee.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.