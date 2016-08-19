Reimagining the Alamo wraps up excavation in the plaza area - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Reimagining the Alamo wraps up excavation in the plaza area

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Reimagining the Alamo) (Source Reimagining the Alamo)

AUSTIN, TX (KSWO) – Archaeologists working in the Alamo Plaza area substantially completed their discovery work a month after excavation began.

“I would like to thank the team of archeologists who have worked diligently and enthusiastically to discover what lies beneath years of sedimentary build-up, sidewalks, and the streets of San Antonio. What has been unearthed has confirmed some expectations and spurred new questions. Archeological work now leaves the field and focus now turns to analyzing and interpreting what was found. We are tremendously energized by the wealth of discoveries unearthed during this archeological investigation as the momentum continues to build and the Alamo master plan process unfolds,” said Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

Commissioner Bush serves as Chairman of the Alamo Endowment Board and Co-Chair of the Alamo Master Plan Executive Committee with San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor.

To learn more about the Reimagine the Alamo master plan please visit the website, ReimagineTheAlamo.org.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly