Reimagining the Alamo wraps up excavation in the plaza area

AUSTIN, TX (KSWO) – Archaeologists working in the Alamo Plaza area substantially completed their discovery work a month after excavation began.

“I would like to thank the team of archeologists who have worked diligently and enthusiastically to discover what lies beneath years of sedimentary build-up, sidewalks, and the streets of San Antonio. What has been unearthed has confirmed some expectations and spurred new questions. Archeological work now leaves the field and focus now turns to analyzing and interpreting what was found. We are tremendously energized by the wealth of discoveries unearthed during this archeological investigation as the momentum continues to build and the Alamo master plan process unfolds,” said Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

Commissioner Bush serves as Chairman of the Alamo Endowment Board and Co-Chair of the Alamo Master Plan Executive Committee with San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor.

To learn more about the Reimagine the Alamo master plan please visit the website, ReimagineTheAlamo.org.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.