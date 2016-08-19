OK State Fair offers 20 new food to try in 2016

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - When the Oklahoma State Fair kicks off in less than a month, there will be 20 new foods to try.

The list features an array of savory and sweet treats that are sure to make your taste buds go wild such as chocolate-covered bacon walking taco, Oklahoma sweet tea glazed fried chicken, funnel cake fries, and pineapple upside down cake cinnamon roll.

The state fair is set for September 15 through the 25. Here is a listing of all the fair foods offered this year:

· All American Hot Dog

· Almond Caramel

· Almond Caramel Apple

· Antipasto

· Apple Chips

· Apple Pie Caramel Apple

· Asian Bulgogi Crepe

· Bacon Bloody Mary

· Bacon Bloomin' Onion

· Bacon Cheese Curds

· Bacon Cinnamon Roll

· Bacon Explosion Sandwich

· Bacon Ice Cream Sundae

· Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

· Bacon Wrapped Chicken-On-A-Stick

· Bacon Wrapped Corn

· Bacon Wrapped Grilled Chicken

· Bacon Wrapped Hotdog

· Bacon Wrapped Turkey Leg (Caveman Turkey Leg)

· Baked Beans

· Baked Potato

· Baked Ziti

· Baklava

· Banana Split

· Banana Split Ice Cream Crepe

· BBQ Beef Brisket

· BBQ Brisket

· BBQ Chicken

· BBQ Prime Rib

· BBQ Ribs

· BBQ Tri-Tip

· Beef Jerky

· Beef Stick

· Beef Sundae

· Beef Wellington

· Beer-Battered Deep-Fried Bacon

· Biscuits & Gravy

· Black Angus Burger

· Bloomin' Onion

· Bloomin' Onion On-A-Stick

· Bologna Sandwich

· Boneless Rib Sandwich

· Bratwurst

· Breakfast Burrito

· Breakfast Sandwich

· Brisket Parfait

· Brisket Sandwich

· Brittles

· Broccoli Puff

· Brown Sugar Cinnamon Frappe

· Brownie

· Brownie Delight

· Buffalo Burger

· Bug Pizza

· Burrito

· Burrito Bowl

· Butterfinger Caramel Apple

· Cake Pop

· Calzone

· Candied Apple

· Candied Popcorn

· Candy

· Cannoli

· Cap'n Crunch Battered Chicken-On-A-Stick

· Caramel Apple

· Caramel Knowledge Ice Cream Sundae

· Caramel Popcorn

· Carolina BBQ Pulled-Pork Sandwich

· Catfish

· Chai Tea Latte

· Cheese Corn Dog

· Cheese Curds

· Cheese Fries

· Cheese On-A-Stick

· Cheeseburger

· Cheesecake

· Cheesy Bacon Bombs

· Cheesy Bread

· Cheesy Popcorn

· Chef Salad

· Chicken & Rice Bowl

· Chicken & Waffles

· Chicken Croissant

· Chicken Gyro

· Chicken Nuggets

· Chicken-On-A-Stick

· Chicken Parmesan

· Chicken Sandwich

· Chicken Tenders

· Chicken Wrap

· Chili

· Chili Cheese Dog

· Chili Cheese Fries

· Chocolate Bread Pudding

· Chocolate Souffle

· Chocolate Suicide Ice Cream Sundae

· Chocolate-Covered Bacon

· Chocolate-Covered Bacon Walking Taco

· Chocolate-Covered Banana

· Chocolate-Covered Cheesecake

· Chocolate-Covered Cheesecake On-A-Stick

· Chocolate-Covered Marshmallows

· Chocolate-Covered Nuts

· Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Chip

· Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

· Chocolate-Dipped Cookie Dough On-A-Stick

· Chocolate-Dipped Ice Cream Nutty Bar

· Chocolate-Dipped Jalapeño

· Chocolate-Dipped PB&J

· Chocolate-Dipped Twinkie On-A-Stick

· Chopped BBQ Beef Sandwich

· Churros

· Cinnamon Corruption Ice Cream Sundae

· Cinnamon Roll

· Coconut & Chocolate Caramel Apple

· Coleslaw

· Collard Greens

· Cookie Dough Split

· Cookies

· Corn Dog

· Corn-On-The-Cob

· Corned Beef

· Cotton Candy

· Crab Rangoon

· Crazy Taters

· Cream Puff

· Creamy Cran N Turkey Croissant Sandwich

· Crepe

· Cuban Pork Crepe

· Cup of Corn

· Curious George S'more

· Curly Fries

· Deep-Fried Apples

· Deep-Fried Asparagus

· Deep-Fried Bacon Cheddar Mashed Potatoes On-A-Stick

· Deep-Fried Banana Pudding

· Deep-Fried Bison Balls

· Deep-Fried Broccoli

· Deep-Fried Buffalo Chicken Wing Dippers

· Deep-Fried Cauliflower

· Deep-Fried Cheddar Nuggets

· Deep-Fried Cheddar Peppers

· Deep-Fried Cheesecake

· Deep-Fried Cinnamon Roll On-A-Stick

· Deep-Fried Coffee

· Deep-Fried Colby Cheese On-A-Stick

· Deep-Fried Cream Cheese On-A-Stick

· Deep-Fried Cream Cheese with Real Bacon On-A-Stick

· Deep-Fried Fruit Kabob

· Deep-Fried Garlic Mashed Potatoes On-A-Stick

· Deep-Fried Green Beans

· Deep-Fried Green Tomatoes

· Deep-Fried Gummy Bears

· Deep-Fried Jalapeno Nuggets

· Deep-Fried Jalapeño Pepper On-A-Stick

· Deep-Fried Koolaid

· Deep-Fried Mac & Cheese

· Deep-Fried Manicotti On-A-Stick

· Deep-Fried Mozzarella Sticks

· Deep-Fried Mushrooms

· Deep-Fried Okra

· Deep-Fried Oreo

· Deep-Fried Peaches & Cream

· Deep-Fried Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

· Deep-Fried Pickle On-A-Stick

· Deep-Fried Pickles

· Deep-Fried Pineapple

· Deep-Fried Pork Fritter

· Deep-Fried Ravioli

· Deep-Fried Ribs

· Deep-Fried Sauerkraut Balls

· Deep-Fried Snickers

· Deep-Fried Strawberry Shortcake

· Deep-Fried Swiss & Rye On-A-Stick

· Deep-Fried Twinkie

· Deep-Fried Veggies

· Deep-Fried Watermelon

· Dippin' Dots

· Doughnut Burger

· Éclair

· Egg Roll

· Elephant Ear

· Elvis S'more

· English Toffee

· Fajitas

· Flavorburst Cookie Ice Cream Sundae

· Flavorburst Ice Cream Cone

· Foot Long Corn Dog

· Foot Long Hot Dog

· Foot Long Poncho Dog

· French Bread Pizza

· French Toast Burger

· Fried Pies

· Fries

· Fries with Bacon & Gouda Cheese

· Frito Chili Pie

· Frog Legs

· Frosted Flake Chicken-On-A-Stick

· Frozen Chocolate-Dipped Banana On-A-Stick

· Frozen Hot Chocolate

· Fry Bread

· Fudge

· Funnel Cake

· Funnel Cake Fries

· Garlic Chicken Burger

· Gator Bites

· Gator Burger

· Greek Gyro

· Greek Salad

· Grilled Cheese Sandwich/Wrap

· Grilled Chicken Sandwich

· Grinder

· Gumbo

· Gyro

· Ham & Cheddar Croissant

· Hamburger

· Heath Candy Bar Caramel Apple

· Hickory Smoked Sausage

· Homemade Meatball

· Honey Bun Bacon Cheeseburger

· Hot Dog

· Hot Link

· Ice Cream

· Ice Cream Cone

· Ice Cream Cookie

· Ice Cream Cup

· Ice Cream Sundae

· Iced Lattes

· Indian Taco

· Italian Sausage

· Jalapeno Cheese Curds

· Jalapeno Corn Dog

· Jalapeno Poppers

· Jamaican Patty

· Jerk Chicken Sandwich

· Juicy Lucy Burger

· Jumbo BBQ Turkey Wings

· Kettle Corn

· Key Lime Pie

· Kool Kreemz On-A-Stick

· Lamb Burger

· Lasagna

· Loaded Baked Potato

· M&M Covered Caramel Apple

· Macaroni & Cheese

· Manicotti

· Meat Greek Salad

· Meatball Sub

· Mexican Funnel Cake

· Monster Crepe

· Muffin

· Nachos

· Nana Berry Heaven Ice Cream Sundae

· Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

· Nitro Ice Cream

· Nuts

· Nutty Chocolate Drizzle Caramel Apple

· Oklahoma Sweet Tea Glazed Fried Chicken

· Onion Blossom

· Onion Rings

· Oreo Cinnamon Roll

· Oreo Cookie Caramel Apple

· Pancake Burger

· Pancakes

· PB&J Sandwich

· PBJ Burger (Peanut Butter, Bacon, and Jalapeno)

· Peanut Apple

· Peanut Brittle

· Peanuts with Chocolate Drizzle Caramel Apple

· Pecan Log

· Pecan Roll

· Philly Cheese Steak

· Philly Steak Fries

· Philly Steak Sandwich

· Pickle

· Pickle Juice

· Pineapple Upside Down Cake Cinnamon Roll

· Pineapple Whip Float

· Pizza

· Pizza Bites

· Pizza On-A-Stick

· Polish Sausage

· Poncho Dog

· Popcorn

· Pork Burger

· Pork Chop On-A-Stick

· Pork Chop Sandwich

· Pork Parfait

· Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

· Potato Salad

· Pretzel

· Pulled Pork Juicy Lucy

· Pulled Pork Sandwich

· Quail Eggs

· Quesadilla

· Rainbow Sprinkles Caramel Apple

· Raz-Ma-Taz S'more

· Red Beans 'n' Rice

· Red Velvet Funnel Cake

· Reese's Pieces Covered Caramel Apple

· Rib Parfait

· Rib Tips

· Ribbon Fries

· Ribeye Sandwich

· Roasted Nuts

· Rocky Mountain Oysters

· Rocky Road Caramel Apple

· Root Beer

· S'more

· S'mores On-A-Stick

· S'mores Pop

· Salad

· Salted Caramel

· Salted Caramel Apple S'more

· Sausage-On-A-Stick

· Savory Popcorn

· Shaved Ice

· Shrimp Fried Rice

· Sirloin On-A-Stick

· Sirloin Steak Dinner

· Snickers Frappe

· Snow Cone

· Soft Taco

· Southern Bourbon Caramel Latte

· Spaghetti

· Spaghetti with Meatballs

· Spinach Puff

· Spiral Spuds

· State Fair Eggs

· Steak & Cheese Sandwich

· Steak Fingers

· Strawberries Newport

· Strawberry & Banana S'more

· Strawberry Shortcake

· Street Taco

· Stromboli

· Strudel

· Stuffed Pizza

· Stuffed Sweet Potato

· Sugar-Free Chocolate

· Sweet Garlic Chili Glazed Fried Chicken

· Sweet Potato Fries

· Sweet Pretzel

· Taco

· Taco In-A-Bag

· Taco Salad

· Tamale

· Texas Loin

· Tortas

· Tostada

· Tropical Fusion Love Potion

· Truffles

· Turkey Burger

· Turkey Leg

· Turtle Cheesecake Latte

· Vegetable Fried Rice

· Vegetable Lo Mein

· Vegetarian Rice Bowl

· Veggie Gyro

· Waffle Bowl

· Waffle Burger

· Waffle Cone

· Waffle Fries

· White & Milk Chocolate Caramel Apple

· Wings

· Wonder Bar

· Wonderboy

· WonderStick Ice Cream

If you would like more information about the fair, a map of the fairgrounds, an event schedule or to buy tickets, visit the OK State Fair web page.

