Contraband found in Lawton Correctional Facility, officer faces charges

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Correctional Officers and Lawton Police Department arrested two people during a prison sting operation. On July 20, just after 7:00 p.m., a search of Cornelius Carpenter Junior’s cell at the Lawton Correctional Facility unveiled marijuana and an unauthorized cellular device.

Carpenter was palming the baggie of marijuana. There was also loose marijuana on a cell chair. The cell phone was found inside of a jacket pocket.

On August 8, a search warrant was obtained for the cell phone. A text message conversation between Cornelius Carpenter Jr. and Brittany Barton, a correctional officer at the Lawton Correctional Facility. The text messages described dropping packages on the recreation yard, meeting inmates in the kitchen, and bringing a phone in for Carpenter.

There were several messages from different numbers asking for marijuana from and making arrangements to transfer money. Carpenter made several references to transactions being hinged on if “his girl” could get items in.

On August 19, LPD officers conducted a search of Barton’s apartment on Northwest 52nd Street. There were several pieces of mail addressed to inmates at the Lawton Correctional Facility, including Carpenter, found in the residence.

Barton was placed under arrest for conspiracy to commit a felony and booked into LPD Jail without incident. She is no longer working as a Correctional Officer.

Charges for Cornelius Carpenter Jr. for possession of marijuana in a penal institute and Brittany Barton will be presented to the district attorney’s office on August 22.

Contraband Cell phones in prisons have become a huge problem, not only in Oklahoma but nationwide. Having access to one allows prisoners to start up or continue to run drug trafficking operations while locked up and provide unlimited communication to the sources who assist them.

