Gov. Fallin praises OKC listing among top destination cities for millennials

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - Governor Mary Fallin applauded Oklahoma City for being listed as a top place for millennials to live. According to realtor.com, Oklahoma City is the sixth-top destination for millennials.

“This is great news for our workforce. City leaders across the nation are vying to attract these young adults to boost their local economy,” said Fallin.

Studies have shown that millennials, typically defined as between 20 and 35 years old, are generally attracted to cities with good job prospects and low unemployment rates.

Among the top 10 cities found to be attracting millennials, Oklahoma City had the second-lowest unemployment rate at 3.9 percent rate and the lowest median home price of $219,000. Studies have shown that millennials boost local economies.

The article states that more and more young, educated people torn between the opportunities and excitement of city life and the affordability and warmth of a small town seem to be finding Oklahoma City to be the perfect compromise. WalletHub declared Oklahoma City the seventh-best city to start a career, taking into account factors such as availability of entry-level jobs, median starting salary, economic mobility and workforce diversity.

