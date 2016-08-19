Rep. Biggs is presented with the infinity award by District Attorneys Association

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Rep. Scott Biggs, of Chickasha, was recognized by the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association with its Infinity Award at the Association’s Legislative Appreciation dinner on August 18 in Oklahoma City.

"Representative Biggs is dedicated to ensuring that Oklahomans are safe. He has worked very hard to help prosecutors in our state by ensuring that we keep the tools we need to prosecute criminals in our districts and by giving us additional ways to be more effective in the courtrooms as we seek justice for Oklahomans. From helping victims with changes to statutes to fighting for more dollars for public safety, Representative Biggs has truly been a champion for a safer Oklahoma,” said District Attorney Jason Hicks.

The Infinity Award recognizes excellence in legislative leadership by those who are committed to public safety in Oklahoma. The District Attorneys presented the award to Biggs, a former assistant district attorney, for his efforts to ensure criminals are treated fairly and that the legislature remembers crime victims are an important component to the process.

“This is the fourth year in a row we have recognized the extraordinary efforts of Representative Biggs. Scott makes sure that victims are not forgotten when it comes to the criminal law. Those charged with a crime have rights that must be protected, but equally important are the rights of victims,” said Oklahoma District Attorneys Association Executive Director Suzanne McClain Atwood.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.