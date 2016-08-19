"Addicted to Mud" race raises money for youth sports

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - In an effort to raise money for much needed improvements to the Walters Youth Baseball fields, the league is hosting a mud race fundraiser this weekend.

On Friday, volunteers got the track nice and muddy for the race Saturday afternoon at Sultan Park. The youth league president Wes Eidson invites people to bring their truck, ATV, or jeep to race on the mud track for the second annual “Addicted to Mud” race.

Eidson says he has slowly been improving the fields for years now with new awnings and new dugouts, and is looking to make more improvements.



"I used to come down here and play ball when I was a kid, and they still have the same restrooms that they had when I was young,” said Eidson. “So I want to make it better for the kids I have now.”

Registration for the race starts at noon on Saturday until 2 p.m., and the races start at 3 p.m. To enter the race, it is $25 per vehicle. To watch, just $3 per person, and $10 per carload.

While the races are going on, they will have a horseshoe tournament for $5 a player. There will also be a mud volleyball tournament for teams of six at $5 a person. The Walters Police Department and Cotton County Sheriff’s Department each will have a team for anyone to compete against.

