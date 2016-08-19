Cotton County employee receives highest state honor - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cotton County employee receives highest state honor

WALTER, OK (KSWO) - Cotton County Emergency Manager Shawn Strange was awarded the highest state honor for Emergency Management this week. He credits the entire county for his recognition.

“Emergency management is all of Cotton County,” said Strange. “It's just not one group of people. It's our citizens, our responders; it's a group effort. And so I was very honored to receive it for Cotton County."

Strange was given the award at the Annual Oklahoma Emergency Management Conference.

