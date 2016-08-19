Man charged with animal cruelty - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man charged with animal cruelty

(Source CCDC) (Source CCDC)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The owner of more than 40 dogs that were found living in deplorable condition has been charged.

Michael Shaw of Faxon was charged Thursday with animal cruelty. According to court documents, Shaw told deputies he knew his dogs were in sickly condition and should have been taken to the vet for medical care. The dogs were found at his home, covered in ticks and without proper food and water, by deputies last week. One of the two dogs found dead was reportedly found in a mummified state. The surviving animals are being cared for in a Tulsa animal shelter.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly