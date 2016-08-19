Man charged with animal cruelty

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The owner of more than 40 dogs that were found living in deplorable condition has been charged.



Michael Shaw of Faxon was charged Thursday with animal cruelty. According to court documents, Shaw told deputies he knew his dogs were in sickly condition and should have been taken to the vet for medical care. The dogs were found at his home, covered in ticks and without proper food and water, by deputies last week. One of the two dogs found dead was reportedly found in a mummified state. The surviving animals are being cared for in a Tulsa animal shelter.



