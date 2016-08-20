Community supports Great Plains AMBUCS in mud volleyball tournament

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Great Plains AMBUCS hosted their annual mud volleyball tournament Saturday at the Comanche Nation Casino as the community got muddy for a good cause.

Volleyball players got down in the mud to help out families with disabilities. There were 16 teams that participated and each team paid $150 to play. That money will stay in Comanche County for the Great Plains AMBUCS to donate AMTRYKES, build access ramps and give scholarships to aspiring physical therapists. The goal of AMBUCS is to provide to those with disabilities and make their lives a little bit easier and more accessible.

Hannah Simmons is an every year participant in the AMBUCS events, but she says this year is her first time for volleyball. She says her and her team make it a priority every year to contribute to the Great Plains AMBUCS chapter and those in need.

"It's really a win win. We're here having a great time, but also we're helping someone else while doing it. Especially knowing that our money is going towards children and adults in need," said Simmons.

Simmons's and her teammates are all BancFirst employees and she says interacting with the community outside of the office goes a long way.

"It lets people know how businesses are so involved and we do care. It also sets an example for other businesses to also get involved as much as you can to show your support for the whole community," said Simmons.

Jenny Clement-Shaw, the project manager of the event says shes seen many people show up and not know what they're playing for, but leave with a different perspective.

"A lot of these people, when they realize what the mission is that we are doing...It's a lot of teamwork, they understand not everyone can go out there and build a ramp and they want to help, so this is just one of the ways they help," said Shaw.

Gordon Shaw, President of the Great Plains Chapter says their goal is to raise 20 thousand dollars by end of the club year in May. He says people will notice a difference because this money stays right here in the community and will be used to fund many different things.

"A ramp a month, also being able to provide an AM TREK once a month and also for our club to be able to give 3 scholarships to students," said Shaw.

Simmons says getting dirty and playing volleyball in the mud is just a plus on top of what this event means.

"We love to be out here and especially if it's going to help people in need that's exactly what we are all about," said Simmons.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.