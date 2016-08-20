POLICE: Body found under Lawton bridge - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

POLICE: Body found under Lawton bridge

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police say they are not investigating the body found under the Numu bridge as a homicide.

Lawton police say a Comanche County Sheriff's deputy was driving down Lee Boulevard around noon Saturday, and discovered the body. The bridge is located between Southwest 2nd Street and South Railroad.

The white man between 25 to 45 years old had no I.D., so police cannot confirm who the man was. The body was taken to Oklahoma City so the medical examiner can determine cause of death.

