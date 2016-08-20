Adoptable Elgin dogs at shelter meet & greet

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) - Over in Elgin on Saturday, dogs from the Elgin Animal Shelter got a chance to get adopted, and go to their forever home.

Out at Osborne Park, the shelter hosted a pet meet and greet to let families run and play with a pet they might want to adopt at the park. Rose Brantley with the shelter says this is the best and safest way for the dogs to interact with the families.

She says even though she sees so much joy in the new owner's face, it is the pets' reactions to getting adopted that they look forward to the most.

"The most exciting part is to see the excitement in the pet's face,” said Brantley. “To know they are going someplace that they don't have to face the demise of going back into a kennel to spend the night where there is no people, nobody is talking to them. Just knowing they are going to walk off with a family, go home and be happy."

They had a few adoptions that day, and plan to have more meet and greets like this in the future. If you want to keep up with the shelter, visit their Facebook page here.

