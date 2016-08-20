Altus honored first responders - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus honored first responders

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Saturday in Altus, citizens honored first responders with food, games, kind words and prayers.

The First Responders Appreciation event was held out in front of the Jackson County Court House on South Main Street. The idea for the event came from the Angels Care Home Health, but many local organizations and business helped host the event. They had games, a bouncy house, and food.

Oklahoma State Representative Charles Ortega also came out to say a few words to honor the first responders all across the U.S.

“I know that each and every one of you don't do it for the prestige, don't do it for the money,” said Rep. Ortega. “They don't it just for a job. But you do it because you love your fellow citizens throughout your communities.”

The hosts at the event say the first responders they honored deserved more than just one day of honor.
They also had a fly over of a helicopter used to transport patients to the hospitals through the air.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

