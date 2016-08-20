Racing in the mud for a good cause

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - Cars, trucks, ATVs, Jeeps and motorcycles rolled, and sometimes got stuck in the mud out at the "Addicted to Mud" Race in Walters Saturday.

Participants are doing this for more than because it is fun. The entry fees are going back into the community for the Walter's Youth Sports League baseball and softball fields. The money will go to some much needed improvements to the restrooms and concession stands.

Spectator Heather Velasco was out there watching her step-son and many other race in the mud at Sultan Park.

"I think it's pretty good,” said Velasco. “It's enjoyable watching the 4-wheelers race, we're watching the cars, now. The trucks are doing really awesome. It's fun to watch. A few of them got stuck but that's entertainment!"

This is the second year they have had the races, and event organizers say they will continue to have it to keep improving the youth league fields.

