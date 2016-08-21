Crash on refuge sends people to hospital

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, OK (KSWO) - An accident on Highway 115 Sunday night sent 4 people to the hospital, and officers crediting the secure car seats for saving the lives of two small children.

Police say a car rear ended a minivan while going south on Highway 115, just south of the Wichita Mountains visitors center. Officials say the driver of the car was looking at some cars parked on the side of the road at the time of the accident.

The people sent to the hospital are expected to be okay.

The officer on the scene says the car driver's seat was damaged from the impact, and that if the two kids were not in the car seats they could have been ejected or killed in the crash.

