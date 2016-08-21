Woman arrested for robbery of Lawton store - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman arrested for robbery of Lawton store

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A woman was arrested for robbery at a Dollar General on the west side of Lawton after employees say she ran into the back office as the store was closing, and tried to take money from a desk.

Latoya Delesline was taken into custody late Friday night after the robbery at this store on Northwest Cache Road. When Delesline ran into the office, the manager of the store acted quickly, and shut and held the door of the office closed, trapping Delesline inside. She managed to break free, and run out the back exit. But police were able to catch up with her.

