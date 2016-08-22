UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by car is now in stable condition - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by car is now in stable condition

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A woman, who was struck by a car Sunday night, is now in stable condition.

Police said the woman was walking near Gore and 44th Street when she was hit by a Kia Forte that was westbound on Gore.

The woman was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in critical condition. After undergoing surgery, her condition was upgraded to stable.

The accident is currently under investigation.

